15 years of leading smartphone camera technology: A history of Galaxy camera innovation

22 December 2025

For the past 15 years, Samsung has been one step ahead, pushing mobile photography to new heights and ushering in a new era of Galaxy camera technology.

Today, anyone can capture professional-quality photos and videos with a single smartphone. At the heart of this transformation lies Galaxy’s camera technology — enabling users to cherish every moment without the need for a heavy camera.

Samsung Electronics has achieved numerous firsts in mobile camera performance and technology since the pre-smartphone era. From the Galaxy S’s 5-megapixel (MP) rear camera in 2010 — at the dawn of the smartphone era — to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 200 MP ultra-high-resolution camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and suite of Galaxy AI editing features, Samsung has continuously redefined what a smartphone camera can do.

Always one step ahead

For the past 15 years, Samsung has always been one step ahead, pushing mobile photography to new heights and ushering in a new era of Galaxy camera technology. Explore this groundbreaking journey in the infographic below.

