Bitget surges forward in South Africa with crypto, stocks, derivatives, and cards – powering the future of digital finance

With more than 40 000 users and an average monthly trading volume of 70 million USDT on the platform, Bitget is now emerging as a key player in the country's digital finance space.

As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates across Africa, South Africa is quickly becoming one of the continent’s most active hubs for digital asset trading.

Bitget, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges and Web3 companies, officially operates in South Africa through its locally regulated entity, Parsa Financial Services (Pty) Ltd (FSP No: 52563), authorised under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act.

This ensures users in South Africa have access to a secure and regulated platform for digital asset services.

A comprehensive financial gateway: Crypto, stocks, derivatives & cards

Bitget’s launch in South Africa isn’t just about crypto trading. The platform introduces a full suite of financial offerings designed to give users the power to invest, trade, and spend with ease:

Crypto and futures trading

South African users can access a robust crypto trading experience across spot and derivatives markets, with a wide range of ZAR trading pairs and advanced trading tools.

Bitget is widely recognised for its copy trading feature, allowing newcomers to replicate the strategies of top traders with one click.

Xstocks – Tokenised Global Stocks Onchain

In a bold step towards traditional finance integration, Bitget has launched Xstocks, allowing users to trade tokenised stocks like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon directly on-chain.

This provides a seamless bridge between Web2 equities and the decentralised world of crypto – all with 24/7 access and no traditional brokerage middlemen. Learn more about Xstocks

ZAR Fiat Channel: Easy Deposits with Callpay

To make onboarding easier, Bitget has integrated ZAR deposit services through Callpay. This allows users to fund their accounts in local currency with fast, reliable payment options. More on ZAR deposits

Crypto cards for everyday spending

With the Bitget Card, South African users can spend crypto like cash, both online and in-store. The card offers seamless conversion from digital assets to fiat at the point of sale, making everyday spending easier than ever.

Bitget’s position as a top 3 global exchange in derivatives volume is further backed by its strong focus on transparency and compliance. According to a 2025 report co-published with Bitcoin.com, Bitget consistently ranks among the most liquid and trusted platforms for altcoin derivatives. Read the full report.

Moreover, Bitget is one of the few exchanges globally that maintains 100% Proof-of-Reserves. This means that every user’s assets are fully backed and verifiable on-chain, giving customers peace of mind and ensuring Bitget never lends out or rehypothecates user funds.

In addition, Bitget’s Protection Fund, now valued at 742 million (as of 4 August 2025), is designed to cover users against unexpected losses due to hacks or extreme market volatility.

This fund is self-insured, independently managed, and regularly audited, demonstrating Bitget’s long-term commitment to user safety and financial transparency.

Bitget’s commitment to South Africa goes beyond product offerings. With localised support, regulatory alignment, and tailored partnerships, Bitget is positioning itself to be the go-to crypto exchange for South African investors, traders, and innovators.

With initiatives such as Blockchain4Youth and Blockchain4Her, Bitget is investing in South Africa’s youth through specialised education on blockchain and school sports sponsorships.

As adoption grows and the lines between traditional finance and Web3 continue to blur, Bitget is here to help users across South Africa trade smarter, invest globally, and spend locally.