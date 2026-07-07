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One lucky winner bags R69.5 million PowerBall jackpot

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2 minute read

7 July 2026

08:11 pm

Friday's Lotto draw delivered an instant multimillionaire

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It’s raining Randelas for one fortunate South African punter, who won an eye-watering R69.5-million in Friday night’s PowerBall draw, powered by National Lottery operator Sizekhaya.

Lady Luck clearly smiled on the jackpot winner, who bought their ticket at Pick n Pay Auckland Park, Johannesburg, and correctly predicted the winning PowerBall numbers: 9, 14, 27, 32 and 34, and the PowerBall bonus ball: 15. Their total winnings: a cool R69 520 478.30

“Fortune favours the brave, and this lucky ticket-holder made a life-changing decision by spending R10 to play the Lotto,” says Fundi Sithebe, chief operating officer of Sizekhaya.

“We’ve already seen so many lives transformed since taking over as the operator of the National Lottery on 1 June, and our latest multimillionaire adds to that growing tally. Congratulations on your spectacular win!”

In addition to South Africa’s latest millionaire, two players in Division Two of the main PowerBall draw will each pocket not-to-be-sneezed-at winnings of R267 318.10.

Friday’s PowerBall Xtra draw did not yield a jackpot winner. The numbers were 5, 21, 39, 46 and 47, and the PowerBall was 12.

Sizekhaya encourages all players to check their tickets carefully. Winners have 365 days from each draw date to claim their prizes.

PowerBall tickets cost R10 and PowerBall Xtra tickets cost R5. Tickets are available from authorised National Lottery retailers nationwide, online and through participating banking platforms. Draws are broadcast live every Tuesday and Friday evening.

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