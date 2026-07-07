BackaBuddy campaign launched to pay for Peet Viljoen’s legal bills

Fresh fundraising efforts have thrust Mel and Peet Viljoen's ongoing legal saga back into public focus.

Reality television personality and businesswoman Mel Viljoen is once again making headlines. This after a BackaBuddy campaign was launched to raise R400 000 towards the legal fees of her husband, Peet Viljoen.

The fundraising drive comes as Peet remains behind bars while facing 400 charges, including fraud, theft, corruption and forgery linked to an alleged R27.6 million Johannesburg Property Company property scam.

He is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where he will apply for bail.

Fundraising campaign gets off to a slow start

According to News24, the crowdfunding campaign was started by family friend Tammy van der Merwe. She said she wanted to help the couple cope with the growing legal costs.

“The reason I have created this and taken ownership of this is to help them out with legal fees.”Those are going to be quite substantial, and they do need some help with regard to it.” she said

While the appeal aims to raise R400 000, public support has been slow. By Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had collected just R3 500. This highlights the challenge of winning sympathy as the couple’s legal woes continue to dominate headlines.

Mel and Peet have become familiar names in South African entertainment circles through their glamorous lifestyle, reality television appearances and active social media presence.

However, in recent months, the spotlight has shifted from luxury living to courtroom drama.

Fraud allegations remain before the courts

According to prosecutors, Peet allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale of at least 46 Johannesburg Property Company properties in 2010.

Authorities claim the properties were transferred to unsuspecting buyers while the municipality allegedly received no payment. This resulted in losses exceeding R27.6 million.

He also faces allegations of preparing fraudulent transfer documents and false clearance certificates.

According to News24, Peet recently dismissed his attorney. He appointed senior counsel Sita Kolbe to lead his defence ahead of his bail application.

Legal troubles extend to the United States

The couple’s legal troubles extend beyond South Africa. Earlier this year, they were arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, after allegedly taking part in a months-long supermarket shoplifting scheme.

Investigators allege they used a ticket-switching method at self-checkout tills by scanning cheaper barcodes instead of the products they selected.

Court documents claim they underpaid for 392 items over 52 shopping trips, amounting to more than 5 300 US dollars.

Last month, a bench warrant was also issued in the United States. Authorities acted after they allegedly failed to attend virtual court proceedings.

Viljoens ‘humbled’

In June, Mel shared an emotional social media statement reflecting on the difficult season she and her husband have faced.

“Over the past few weeks, the Lord has done profound work in both my heart and Peet’s heart.

“Through everything we have experienced, He has humbled us, confronted us, and reminded us of what truly matters.”

As Peet prepares to seek bail, the family’s latest fundraising appeal has once again placed the Viljoens firmly at the centre of one of South Africa’s most closely watched celebrity legal sagas.