Saps rejects Nigeria’s claims over death in police custody

Police say an inquest is under way after a Nigerian national died shortly after being arrested in Pretoria.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has expressed concern over what it describes as “misleading information being peddled on social media” regarding a Nigerian national who died in police custody.

Emeka Charles Iroegbu – identified by the Nigerian government – died on 28 June, shortly after he was arrested by the Saps Tshwane Drugs team for possession of drugs.

On 5 July, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused South African police of killing Iroegbu and another Nigerian national in Pretoria.

“The government of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent killing of two Nigerian nationals in South Africa. One victim, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was reportedly killed by Tshwane Metro Police officers on 28th June 2026, in Sunnyside, Pretoria, using gruesome interrogation techniques,” the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said in a statement.

Police dispute Nigeria’s allegations

However, Saps dismissed the claims, saying Irogebu collapsed.

“During the arrest, the suspect was handcuffed, and while being taken into custody, he collapsed. Members immediately called for medical assistance. Paramedics attended the scene and declared him dead,” Saps said on Tuesday.

The matter was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) since the death occurred in police custody.

Saps said an inquest case and a case of possession of drugs have been registered, and the drugs found at the scene were booked into the Saps 13 store as evidence.

“Both Saps detective and Ipid investigator attended the postmortem examination, and it was decided that the case will be investigated by the police pending postmortem results,” the Saps said.

“Saps strongly rejects attempts to link this incident to anti-illegal immigrant protests. Such claims are baseless and an attempt to mislead the public.”

Second death allegedly remains unresolved

The police, however, did not address the death of the second Nigerian national, identified as Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong.

According to the Nigerian Foreign Ministry, Ekpenyong died at the hands of the same officers in what they refer to as an “extra-judicial killing”.

“His case is still pending; no arrests have been made, even though the four officers involved are known to the South African Police Service.”

Ghana’s claims also rejected

This is not the first time South Africa has dismissed such claims since the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests, which saw more than 35 000 undocumented foreign nationals deported.

On 2 July, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi rejected claims by Ghanaian authorities that one of their countrymen was killed in Cape Town as part of the protests.

The West African country claimed in a statement that Bashiru Isak, 40, was murdered in a “senseless act of violence” and was targeted for his nationality.

While the protests took place on Tuesday 30 June, the Ghanaian government said Isak was killed on “Monday, 30th June”.

‘Factually incorrect’

Kubayi said the statement was not factual.

“In addition to being factually incorrect, because the irregular migration protests took place on Tuesday, 30th June 2026, this statement is not based on fact,” she said.

“The Ghanian national who was fatally wounded was attacked at his place of work on Monday, 29 June 2026, in an incident that the police suspect as a criminal act, which is totally not linked to the alleged demonstrations.”

Kubayi further expressed concern that Ghanaian authorities continued to communicate false information about South Africa regarding immigration issues.

She also confirmed that no fatalities were recorded on the day of the protests.

“Isolated incidents of criminality that occurred on the day have been acted upon by the law enforcement authorities.”