In Pictures: Binder brothers take part in DJ Classic Bike Rally

Michel Bega

Fresh from a podium finish in Qatar last week, MotoGP racer Brad Binder returned to SA to take part in the DJ Classic Bike Rally.

He and his brother Darryn, a fellow international racer in the premier class, joined just over 100 riders on pre-war and vintage classic motorcycles in a two-day ride from Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal to Benoni.

Brothers Brad and Darryn Binder pose for a photograph at the Benoni Northern Sports Club, 12 March 2022, after finishing the DJ Classic Bike Rally. Picture: Michel Bega

MotoGP racer Brad Binder rides a 1935 Sunbeam 500 at the Benoni Northern Sports Club, 12 March 2022, at the finish of the DJ Classic Bike Rally. Picture: Michel Bega

The route follows similar roads that were used when this event took place as a road race between Durban and Johannesburg, between 1913 and 1936. All bikes competing have to be 1936 or earlier models.

The convoy arrived at Benoni Northern Sports Club on Saturday afternoon to be greeted by a few hundred spectators.

Vintage bike enthusiasts cheered as Brad arrived on the concourse on his 1935 Sunbeam 500, followed by Darryn on a 1936 Ariel 500.

After crossing the finish, the two headed straight for their van, which was parked away from the crowds, and hurriedly packed their bikes. This didn’t stop a small group of fans from approaching the Binders to ask for photographs and autographs.

MotoGP racer Brad Binder poses for photographs and signs autographs at the Benoni Northern Sports Club, 12 March 2022, after finishing the DJ Classic Bike Rally on a 1935 Sunbeam 500. Picture: Michel Bega

The rally sees pre-1936 motorcycles ride from Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal to Benoni over two days. Brad was joined by his brother Darryn. Picture: Michel Bega

The two were accommodating, despite Brad admitting he was very tired from the long ride on a machine not quite as comfortable or quick as his usual Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike.

They signed a variety of paraphernalia from helmets, to shirts, posters, caps and even people wearing T-shirts.

The brothers will head back to join the MotoGP circuit for the next race on 20 March on the new track at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.