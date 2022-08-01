Michaela Whitebooi wins judo gold at Commonwealth Games

Wesley Botton

Judoka Michaela Whitebooi and artistic gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz kept the nation’s medal count ticking over on Monday, as multiple codes joined the hunt for Team SA on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Whitebooi was superb in the judo competition, coasting through the rounds in the women’s 48kg division.

She beat Ashleigh-Anne Barnikel of Wales in the quarterfinals before sweeping aside Amy Platten of England in the semi-finals.

In the final, the 26-year-old Olympian outclassed Shushila Devi Likmabam of India to bag the gold medal.

Rooskrantz also did well in the women’s uneven bars final, as the 20-year-old African champion took third place with 13.433 points.

Georgia-May Fenton won gold for hosts England (13.900) and Georgia Godwin of Australia snatched silver (13.500) ahead of the South African star, who secured the best result of her career with the bronze medal.

Caitlin Rooskrantz on the podium at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Gallo Images

Another South African gymnast, Naveen Daries, settled for seventh place in the women’s vault final.

Elsewhere at the multi-sport Games, the SA women’s fours lawn bowls team were guaranteed a medal on Tuesday after progressing to the gold medal match.

The national quartet – Thabelo Muvhango, Bridget Calitz, Esme Kruger and Johanna Snyman – beat Fiji 16-14 in their semi-final yesterday to set up a final against India, with either gold or silver on the line.

The SA swimming team were also aiming to add to their medal haul on Monday night.

After raking in five medals in the pool over the first three days of competition, the national squad were set to compete in multiple finals in the evening session on day four.

Pieter Coetze was fastest among the qualifiers for the men’s 50m backstroke, while Erin Gallagher (50m butterfly) and Rebecca Meder (200m individual medley) were second quickest in the semifinals of their respective events and were also aiming for podium places in the finals.

Christian Sadie was set to turn out in the men 50m freestyle S7 final and the national team were in the line-up for the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Ahead of Monday’s evening session, Team SA had secured eight medals at the Games (five gold, one silver and two bronze).