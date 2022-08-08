Seventh Winter Whip festival delivers quality performances

The seventh edition of the annual Winter Whip snowboard and ski festival was recently held at Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho with local Andrew le Roux taking first place in the men’s pro division.
Wesley Shallen finished second and Japan’s Shotaro Koyama picked up third place.
In the ladies division, Mawa Jekot took gold, with Bronwyn Rassmann second and Paige Verpoort third.
The Open Men’s division saw the most number of competitors entered and here Nick Brodie came out on top, followed by Meka Ejindu from England and Dean Cowley.
Event organiser, Ryan van der Spuy commented: “It was so good to be back at Afriski and what an amazing experience with the amount of snowfall we had. We’re stoked to have been able to run the Slopestyle competition in the conditions we were dealt and it worked out in a fun-filled four days.
“Winter Whip is back and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”
Winter Whip results
Pro Men
1st Andrew Le Roux
2nd Wesley Schallen
3rd Shotaro Koyama
Ladies
1st Mawa Jekot
2nd Bronwyn Rassmann
3rd Paige Verpoort
Open Men
1st Nick Brodie
2nd Meka Ejindu
3rd Dean Cowley
Ski
1st Linze Veenstra
2nd Gillean Szwedamittels
3rd Kabai Mokolo
Junior Ski
1st Sekholo Ramonotsi
2nd Thabang Mabari
3rd Tumade Ramabanta
Junior Snowboard
1st Sekholo Ramanotsi