Seventh Winter Whip festival delivers quality performances

Sports Reporter

The seventh edition of the annual Winter Whip snowboard and ski festival was recently held at Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho with local Andrew le Roux taking first place in the men’s pro division.

Wesley Shallen finished second and Japan’s Shotaro Koyama picked up third place.

In the ladies division, Mawa Jekot took gold, with Bronwyn Rassmann second and Paige Verpoort third.

Mawa Jekot took gold in the ladies division. Picture: Dominic Barnardt

The Open Men’s division saw the most number of competitors entered and here Nick Brodie came out on top, followed by Meka Ejindu from England and Dean Cowley.

Andre le Roux in action at the festival. Picture: Dominic Barnardt

Event organiser, Ryan van der Spuy commented: “It was so good to be back at Afriski and what an amazing experience with the amount of snowfall we had. We’re stoked to have been able to run the Slopestyle competition in the conditions we were dealt and it worked out in a fun-filled four days.

“Winter Whip is back and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

Winter Whip results

Pro Men

1st Andrew Le Roux

2nd Wesley Schallen

3rd Shotaro Koyama

Ladies

1st Mawa Jekot

2nd Bronwyn Rassmann

3rd Paige Verpoort

Open Men

1st Nick Brodie

2nd Meka Ejindu

3rd Dean Cowley

Ski

1st Linze Veenstra

2nd Gillean Szwedamittels

3rd Kabai Mokolo

Junior Ski

1st Sekholo Ramonotsi

2nd Thabang Mabari

3rd Tumade Ramabanta

Junior Snowboard

1st Sekholo Ramanotsi