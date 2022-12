While multiple bodies managed to distance themselves before the event ultimately crumbled, the postponement of this weekend's Africa Cares Challenge has done far more than just frustrating fans and players (though it has done that). It has hit the sport of tennis with a sucker-punch to the gut. READ MORE: Elite tennis exhibition scratched as top players are left stranded As a code which is already struggling to fight its way back into the top tier of the domestic sporting landscape, the last thing tennis needs is to infuriate the people who are supporting its cause. Despite attracting a world-class...

While multiple bodies managed to distance themselves before the event ultimately crumbled, the postponement of this weekend’s Africa Cares Challenge has done far more than just frustrating fans and players (though it has done that). It has hit the sport of tennis with a sucker-punch to the gut.

As a code which is already struggling to fight its way back into the top tier of the domestic sporting landscape, the last thing tennis needs is to infuriate the people who are supporting its cause.

Despite attracting a world-class line-up, including the likes of world No 2 Ons Jabeur and American star Sloane Stephens, the organisers of the Africa Cares Challenge had struggled to attract interest, selling only a few thousand tickets, which was far fewer than had been predicted.

Protecting reputations

But established organisations don’t often backtrack as quickly as stakeholders and partners did this week when it was revealed that the preparation of the tournament had been so poor Tennis SA and the Wanderers stadium cut ties with the event in order to protect their images.

And exhibition tennis tournaments are not new to SA – nor is it unusual for them to be successful – as was most evident when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal competed in the Match in Africa in Cape Town a few years ago, which attracted a record 52 000 fans.

So, in terms of the sport’s ability to host big events, the Africa Cares Challenge was a complete flop.

Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge sadly announces that it will postpone its event



The event organisers have expressed their disappointment in having to postpone the event, but still strongly believe in using sports such as tennis to inspire change.



Refunds????????@TicketProSA pic.twitter.com/NQCCpgORZs— Africa Cares Tennis Challenge 2022 (@africacares_sa) November 30, 2022

With limited interest as it is, South African tennis doesn’t need to be attached to events that leave international players and paying spectators stranded by being called off at the last minute.

This sort of behaviour is no way to attract more of the world’s best players to South Africa to grow interest in the sport, and those responsible need to seriously assess their ability to host major events before they reconsider a potential future date.

For tennis to continue rising as a sport, it can’t afford to hit hurdles like it did this week. And it really can’t happen again.