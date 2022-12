Organising successful sports events is not easy. Not that I've had much experience at it. Just enough to know how much effort goes into it. Back when I was less lazy, I sat briefly on the committee of an athletics club which organised a couple of road races a year. One of these races in particular was crucial to the sustainability of what was a thriving club. To keep the race going, however, required a significant amount of work - almost entirely done by unpaid volunteers. ALSO READ: More prize money and a traditional date for 2023 Comrades Marathon For...

Organising successful sports events is not easy.

Not that I’ve had much experience at it. Just enough to know how much effort goes into it.

Back when I was less lazy, I sat briefly on the committee of an athletics club which organised a couple of road races a year.

One of these races in particular was crucial to the sustainability of what was a thriving club.

To keep the race going, however, required a significant amount of work – almost entirely done by unpaid volunteers.

For months, one part-time staff member was assisted by club members as they went about preparing to host a few thousand runners.

Everything has to be taken into account, from road closures to refreshment stations, from starting guns to finish banners. And for those who are directly involved, the build-up to such a race can induce the sort of anxiety that results in sleepless nights.

Potential calamity

So for anyone who isn’t experienced at this type of thing, heading into it unprepared is going to end in calamity.

In a billion-dollar global industry, it’s not surprising that some promoters will take chances in an attempt to get in on the cut, but hosting a successful sports event isn’t an easy way to make money. It’s an easy way to give you grey hairs.

That’s not to suggest raking in cash was the only objective of the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge organisers – they were, after all, raising awareness of gender-based violence – but their lack of preparation suggests they just weren’t ready for the massive task they gave themselves.

Even before they postponed this weekend’s tournament, partners were already distancing themselves, and it seems clear that they just weren’t up for it.

From promoting and marketing the event to securing a venue and retaining support from the national federation, they got little right. And if that’s because they haven’t done much of this sort of thing before, I don’t blame them.

If organising the Colgate 32km race at Boksburg Athletic Club is a challenge, I can only imagine how much work goes into hosting a tournament with some of the world’s best players.

And if you get it wrong, you are held accountable to a wide range of people, from participants and spectators to sponsors and sports bodies.

It’s a stressful exercise which demands intricate planning, and there is a lot to lose if it falls apart – not least of all one’s reputation.

That’s why I don’t organise road races. Or tennis exhibitions.