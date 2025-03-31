‘Age is just a number’: Lebo Phalula still going strong at 41

Phalula narrowly missed breaking her own SA veterans 10km record at the Spar Grand Prix race in Cape Town on Sunday.

Long-distance runner Lebo Phalula celebrates her victory after winning the 21km race at the 2022 Soweto Marathon. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

There are few things in South African road running as ubiquitous as the Phalula twins.

Born in 1983, identical siblings Lebo and Lebogang Phalula started running track and cross country races when they were kids in the 90s, and some 30 years later, they are two of the most recognisable individuals in domestic athletics.

While Lebogang is taking a well-deserved break from competitive running, her sister Lebo is still going strong, as she displayed at the Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Cape Town on Sunday.

After losing touch with the lead group in the early stages, Phalula clawed her way back into the fight, and though she slipped back again in the second half, she held on to finish fifth in 34:14, just 13 seconds outside her own SA veterans record which she set last year.

Successful career

Now known as Lebo Phalula-Mzazi (after marrying fellow long-distance runner Gladwin Mzazi last year) she has had a successful career.

Between 2005 and 2016, Phaula-Mzazi won nine national senior titles on the track and the road, over distances ranging from 1,500m to 21km.

She also represented South Africa in the marathon race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, finishing 63rd in a field of 156 athletes.

Her latest performance on Sunday — 20 years after winning her first SA senior title — reflected a remarkable level of longevity that few athletes can possibly reach.

Motivated and disciplined

Speaking after the race, Phalula-Mzazi said she was still going strong because she firmly believed in the cliche that age is just a number.

She was also motivated by retired Namibian distance runner Helalia Johannes, who reached the peak of her career as a veteran.

“It’s important to have discipline, but you also can’t dwell on the idea that you’re getting old,” said 41-year-old Phalula.

“I tell myself that 41 is just a number. I’m still young and I’ve still got the same body. I was also motivated by Helalia, who ran fast times at my age.

“If she could do it, then why not me? I’m going to keep running but I’m not doing any marathons or ultra-marathons. I’m sticking to shorter distances so my career will be long, and that’s why I’m still able to run like this.”