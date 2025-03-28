Rising star Prudence Sekgodiso emerges from the shadow of Caster Semenya

Though she has rapidly climbed the global ranks, Sekgodiso is no overnight sensation.

Prudence Sekgodiso celebrates her victory at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing last week. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

When Caster Semenya was sidelined by international gender rules a few years ago, there was a concern that her absence might leave a hole in South African women’s middle-distance running that could not be filled. Enter Prudence Sekgodiso.

Sekgodiso has done incredibly well in recent years to fill the gap left by Semenya at the highest level of international athletics, rapidly climbing the ranks.

As well as she has done, however, the 23-year-old athlete is no overnight sensation. Her success is the result of many years of hard work and consistency.

Born in Ga-Kgapane, a village in Limpopo, Sekgodiso’s talent was discovered as a young learner at Medingen Primary School.

“In primary school we had a sports day, so I just took my tekkies, went to the ground and that’s where it all began,” Sekgodiso said this week.

“I fell in love with the sport. I felt this was where I belonged and I knew this was the path I wanted to follow.”

Move to Pretoria

Scouted by coaches at TuksSport High School, she left home for Pretoria in 2016, and she has never looked back.

Nine years later, Sekgodiso is one of the most popular and successful athletes in the country.

Coached by Samuel Sepeng, the younger brother of former Olympic silver medallist Hezekiel Sepeng, she made a significant breakthrough last year, winning two top-flight Diamond League races and reaching the Olympic 800m final in Paris.

Last weekend, she took another big step forward by destroying the field at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, breaking her own SA short track record to win gold in 1:58.40.

She admits the expectations on her have risen significantly over the last couple of years, but Sekgodiso welcomes the additional pressure.

“People expect more from me every time I step on the track, but that’s motivation for me going into this year’s Diamond League series and the outdoor World Championships (in Tokyo in September),” she said.

Chasing medals and records

Looking ahead to the Tokyo showpiece, if Sekgodiso is at her best, she’ll be in with a chance for a medal, though she admits it might be some time before she is able to emulate Semenya by winning the world outdoor title.

If she continues on her upward trajectory, however, Sekgodiso is likely to be among the favourites for the Olympic 800m title in Los Angeles in 2028, and at some point she should give Semenya’s national record (1:54.25) a shake.

Until then, she just wants to focus on making further strides in her blossoming career.

“I’m just going to keep training, stay healthy and make sure I’m injury-free. I feel if my coach and I keep doing what we’re doing, we will get there.”