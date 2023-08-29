All Blacks lock Scott Barrett avoids Rugby World Cup ban

"The independent judicial committee found that sending off was a sufficient sanction in this case."

Scott Barrett will be available for the All Blacks in their opening match of the World Cup. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett has avoided a ban after being shown a red card in last weekend’s record loss to South Africa, World Rugby announced on Monday.

Barrett, 29, was shown a second yellow card for dangerous play at a ruck in Friday’s defeat to Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks.

He had earlier been sin-binned in his side’s last match before the tournament, which they open against hosts France on September 8.

Scott Barrett is sent off during last week’s match against the Springboks. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

“The independent judicial committee found that sending off was a sufficient sanction in this case because the player was sent off for two yellow cards,” World Rugby said.

“The first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning,” it added.

Suspended players

The Crusaders’ Barrett also avoided following the fate of England captain Owen Farrell and their No. 8 Billy Vunipola in missing matches for their side at next month’s World Cup.

Tonga centre Georga Maoala will be unavailable until his country’s final pool game after being banned for a dangerous tackle.