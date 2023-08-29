Scary depth in Bok set-up provides selection pickle for Scotland game

The scary depth in the Springbok squad heading into the World Cup has produced an interesting selection pickle for coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. The Boks have spread the playing load massively over their squad this season so far and it seems to be paying off with two record shattering performances in their last two warm-up wins over Wales (52-16) and the All Blacks (35-7). ALSO READ: Four wings in team for World Cup - 'Bok depth is scary,' says Kolbe This gives them superb momentum heading into their opening World Cup clash against…

The scary depth in the Springbok squad heading into the World Cup has produced an interesting selection pickle for coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

The Boks have spread the playing load massively over their squad this season so far and it seems to be paying off with two record shattering performances in their last two warm-up wins over Wales (52-16) and the All Blacks (35-7).

ALSO READ: Four wings in team for World Cup – ‘Bok depth is scary,’ says Kolbe

This gives them superb momentum heading into their opening World Cup clash against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday September 10.

However, the performance of the players has given the management team a nice selection headache of who to back as the preferred starters in the side going forward, and especially for the opener in less than two weeks’ time.

Forwards

The front rows look pretty settled, with Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe seemingly the first-choice starting combination, while Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi will likely play off the bench. The question will then be who between Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane gets the nod as the other prop.

Eben Etzebeth is by far the preferred No 4 lock, but it will be interesting to see who they play alongside him — will they go with the returning-to-form Franco Mostert who was excellent against the All Blacks, or will they back RG Snyman as a starter instead of using him as part of the bomb squad.

In the loose-trio, inspirational captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit are definite starters, but will Nienaber go with Jasper Wiese at eight or back Duane Vermeulen, who has been in better form so far this season?

Wiese had taken over the starting reins at the back of the scrum last year with some top showings, but he has not reached those heights this year, while Vermeulen looks like he wants to end his international rugby career with a bang.

Backs

The scrumhalf conundrum sees four players battling it out, but Faf de Klerk should still have the inside track, while the bench position will be up for grabs, with the probable decision coming down to backing the explosiveness of Grant Williams, who also covers the outside back positions, or the calmness of Jaden Hendrikse. We should not forget though Cobus Reinach has the experience and can also play out wide if he must.

Flyhalf and the two centre positions should be nailed down with Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel the favourites.

It is incredibly unlucky for Andre Esterhuizen, who’s immense form this season would arguably see him walk into any other international side in the world as the starting No 12, but unfortunately he finds himself up against De Allende, who is the preferred choice and one of the world’s best.

The back three is then probably the hardest to call in the starting line-up with all six players, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse and Makazole Mapimpi possible starters.

The probable starting back three is Kolbe, Moodie and Le Roux, but Willemse and Arendse are both also in fantastic form and could get the nod, depending on what the Bok management wants to see off the bench. Le Roux also missed the clash with the All Blacks because of a niggle.

Probable Bok starting XV against Scotland (1-15): Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Du Toit, Vermeulen, De Klerk, Libbok, Kolbe, De Allende, Kriel, Moodie, Le Roux