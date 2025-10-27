Athletics SA president James Moloi on the chopping block for ‘misusing funds’

Moloi has been accused of using an ASA credit card to "entertain clients" at a tavern and purchase items at a women's clothing store.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi could be suspended by the end of the week, the federation has confirmed, following allegations of misappropriation of funds.

This followed a decision taken at an ASA board meeting at the weekend.

“The ASA board has resolved to call upon president James Moloi to furnish reasons by 31 October (Friday) as to why he should not be suspended following Sascoc’s probe report,” ASA revealed in a statement on Monday.

In June, Moloi had been raked over the coals by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture for allegedly misusing an ASA credit card to “entertain clients” at a tavern and purchase items at a women’s clothing store.

This triggered a forensic investigation into the allegations by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) which was recently concluded.

ASA staff members

“A disciplinary meeting is to be mandated to investigate whether any action should be taken against any other official from ASA including its acting CEO and finance manager,” ASA said.

Moloi was first elected as ASA president in 2021, and he was re-elected as the head of the board at the federation’s quadrennial general meeting in May this year.

Should Moloi be suspended, ASA vice-president James Mathane would serve as the acting president of the national athletics governing body.

While the federation did not reveal what process would be followed if Moloi was suspended, it was believed he could face a disciplinary enquiry.

The ASA board had the power to suspend Moloi, but he could only be ousted from his position if he was voted out by the ASA council.