OPINION: Bayanda Walaza still in doubt, but at least ASA is on top of it

It will be a blow if Walaza can't compete in Tokyo, but back-up plans are in place.

Less than a week out from the World Athletics Championships, the situation regarding sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza is still unclear.

After Walaza pulled up with a hamstring injury in the Diamond League final in Zurich last week, South African athletics fans breathed a collective sigh of frustration.

And while the team around him issued a statement claiming he would be fit and ready for the global showpiece in Tokyo, Athletics South Africa (ASA) responded by stating that he still needed to prove he would be able to compete.

Though we’re still waiting for clarity, the whispering behind the scenes suggests that the teenager might not fully recover in time.

Walaza qualified for the World Championships after shattering the national junior record by breaking the 10-second barrier this year, and it might seem fair to suggest that he should be allowed to line up regardless of whether he is ready to shine.

But it’s not as simple as that. Confirming that he will be fit to run is crucial for two reasons.

Individual and relay races

Firstly, if Walaza gets to Tokyo and tweaks his hamstring before the heats, or he pulls up during his first-round race, it will be devastating for Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

Mlenga, another sub-10 runner, has also qualified for the World Championships, but with South Africa limited to three entries in the 100m sprint, he isn’t in the national team for the individual race (he is in the squad for the relay).

Should Walaza not be ready to compete, and Mlenga misses out because it’s too late to replace him in the 100m event, Mlenga would have every reason to feel aggrieved.

Secondly, Walaza plays a key role in the 4x100m relay, which offers one of the SA team’s best medal chances in Tokyo.

The youngster is lightning fast out the blocks, and he’s quick on the bend, so having him on the first leg makes a big difference.

However, with the depth the relay squad possesses, he can be replaced. The problem is that the team’s coaches need time to work with the first-choice quartet to ensure they practice their changeovers and deliver their best performance with the four athletes who are going to take to the track.

Back-up plans in place

Fortunately, as much as we have criticised ASA for selection decisions in the past, on this occasion, the federation is on top of it.

World Athletics has released the entry lists for the global championships, and though they can’t both run, Walaza and Mlenga have both been entered for the 100m sprint.

And if ASA has had the foresight to put a back-up plan in place for the individual event, this would suggest the federation also has plans in place to prepare the relay team with the real possibility that Walaza will not run.

On this occasion, for thinking ahead, ASA deserves two thumbs up.

I really hope, of course, that Walaza is fit and ready. He has the potential to reach the individual 100m final and his presence on the first leg of the relay will boost the team’s chances of picking up a medal.

But if he has not fully recovered from the hamstring injury that left him lying on the track in tears in Zurich, it’s a relief to know that Mlenga won’t miss out and the relay team won’t take a bigger knock than they already will if Walaza is withdrawn.