Bok stars Kolisi, Etzebeth to walk Dricus to octagon for UFC fight in Perth

The UFC middleweight champion takes on Israel Adesanya in Perth on Sunday.

Dricus du Plessis talks to the press prior to this week’s fight in Perth. Picture: Will Russell/Zuffa LLC

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are set to walk Dricus du Plessis to the ring when the UFC middleweight champion defends his title against Israel Adesanya in Perth on Sunday.

The Springboks are currently in Perth for the second round of the Rugby Championship where they will take on the Wallabies on Saturday, after opening their campaign with a comfortable win in Brisbane.

As fate would have it, UFC star Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against Adesanya at the RAC Arena in Perth on Sunday.

Speaking to KFM on Tuesday morning, Du Plessis confirmed that plans are in place for the Bok captain and Test centurion to be by his side when he walks down to the Octagon.

‘Done deal’

“We’re busy with that, getting Eben and Siya to walk out with us. It looks like it’s basically going to be a done deal,” Du Plessis told breakfast show host Darren Simpson.

“We are going to have them walk out with me. They won’t be sitting in the corner, but they will be walking with me to the Octagon, which is pretty special.

“The Boks are playing, they are the pride of South Africa, and then I’m fighting, all on the same weekend. Talk about stars aligning,” Du Plessis added.

“Once I put that South African flag around my shoulders, there is nothing in the world that can stop me. He can knock me down, but he won’t knock me out and he won’t keep me down.”

A big rugby fanatic, Du Plessis has a strong relationship with the Springboks.

The fighter was a flagbearer when the Boks took on the All Blacks in 2022 and attended the 2023 World Cup final in Paris. He also presented his belt ahead of South Africa’s first Test against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.