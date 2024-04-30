Boxing community mourns Dingaan Thobela, ‘The Rose of Soweto’

The former two division world champion was found dead at his home on Monday.

Boxing fans across South Africa, from government officials, to politicians, to supporters, have paid their respects and glowing tributes to former world champion Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, following his passing on Monday.

Thobela, who was widely recognised as one of this country’s greatest fighters, was found dead in his flat in Joburg on Monday. He was 57. It is understood Thobela had been ill for some time.

Zizi Kodwa, the minister of sport, led the tributes by saying: “Dingaan Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of a nation.”

Zizi Kodwa, the minister of sport, led the tributes by saying: "Dingaan Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of a nation."

The Economic Freedom Fighters posted a message on X that reads: “The EFF extends condolences on the passing of this legendary and iconic boxer. A titan in the boxing world.”

Boxing writer and pundit Clinton van den Berg expressed his sadness at the passing of the former two division world champion, saying on X: “The great Dingaan Thobela gone far too soon. Aged 57, he ranks among SA’s all-time best. Winning a world championship at lightweight, then moving through 5 divisions to win one at super middleweight, just staggering. His battle with the scales legendary, but a supreme human. RIP.”

One of South Africa’s biggest current talents, Kevin Lerena, also paid tribute to the former world star, saying: “Your talent and determination in the rung will never be forgotten.”

Rest in peace to South African boxing legend Dingaan Thobela 🥊 Your talent and determination in the ring will never be forgotten. You always supported me and believed in my abilities, pushing me to reach my fullest potential.Thank you for your inspiration and motivation, Champ🕊️ pic.twitter.com/G4l2Dp97fR — Kevin Lerena (@Kevlerenaboxing) April 30, 2024

The South African government posted an official statement on X, alerting the country to the passing of Thobela.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of #TheRoseOfSoweto. With a heavy heart, condolences to the family and let the memories of Dingaan Thobela bring comfort. May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend.”

May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend🤍 pic.twitter.com/z1AjVFlrTI April 30, 2024

Dave Nosworthy, a cricket coach and boxing fan, called Thobela “A tactician of note”.

Rest Well 🪦🙏🏾 🥀 pic.twitter.com/JNvMxKzuo2 — Dave Nosworthy (@DONCRICKET) April 29, 2024

SABC Sport, who in their day would have shown the majority of Thobela’s fights on national television, also sent a message on X, paying their respects.