Boxing community mourns Dingaan Thobela, ‘The Rose of Soweto’
The former two division world champion was found dead at his home on Monday.
Dingaan Thobela in action in the ring in 2006. Picture: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
Boxing fans across South Africa, from government officials, to politicians, to supporters, have paid their respects and glowing tributes to former world champion Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, following his passing on Monday.
Thobela, who was widely recognised as one of this country’s greatest fighters, was found dead in his flat in Joburg on Monday. He was 57. It is understood Thobela had been ill for some time.
Zizi Kodwa, the minister of sport, led the tributes by saying: “Dingaan Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of a nation.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters posted a message on X that reads: “The EFF extends condolences on the passing of this legendary and iconic boxer. A titan in the boxing world.”
Boxing writer and pundit Clinton van den Berg expressed his sadness at the passing of the former two division world champion, saying on X: “The great Dingaan Thobela gone far too soon. Aged 57, he ranks among SA’s all-time best. Winning a world championship at lightweight, then moving through 5 divisions to win one at super middleweight, just staggering. His battle with the scales legendary, but a supreme human. RIP.”
One of South Africa’s biggest current talents, Kevin Lerena, also paid tribute to the former world star, saying: “Your talent and determination in the rung will never be forgotten.”
The South African government posted an official statement on X, alerting the country to the passing of Thobela. They say in their message: “Good morning South Africa.
“Saddened to hear about the passing of #TheRoseOfSoweto. With a heavy heart, condolences to the family and let the memories of Dingaan Thobela bring comfort. May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend.”
Dave Nosworthy, a cricket coach and boxing fan, called Thobela “A tactician of note”.
SABC Sport, who in their day would have shown the majority of Thobela’s fights on national television, also sent a message on X, paying their respects.