Inno Morolong claims she’s under spiritual attack ahead of her celebrity boxing match

Inno will face off against Ashleigh Ogle this weekend...

Controversial reality TV star Inno Morolong has opened up about facing challenges ahead of her boxing match.

Inno will fight against Ashleigh Ogle, the former flame of rapper Da LES, at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban this Sunday.

She said so much has happened in her life since the fight was announced, adding: “My Instagram account was suspended and I also had to deal with some personal issues that I don’t want to share at the moment. I feel like all of this is a spiritual attack.”

However, Inno said she is ready for her bout against Ashleigh. She said she has been training twice a day in preparation for the fight.

“I am fully prepared to display to the world what I am capable of. I want to demonstrate to everyone that I am not just a delicate and fashionable woman, but also a strong woman with remarkable physical strength,” she added.

‘The anticipation is palpable’ – Ashleigh on her boxing match with Inno

Meanwhile, gender-based violence activist Ashleigh Ogle said she will be fighting for all women.

She said the bout is a celebration of transformation, achievement, and the unwavering South African spirit.

“The anticipation is palpable, not just for the spectacle itself but for the potential it holds to reshape futures.

“I’m fighting for all females of all ages, dead or alive, who have suffered. Some voices cannot be heard, so I will scream my loudest for them in the ring,” she added.

Event host Tumelo Ramaphosa, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, emphasised the importance of female inclusion in celebrity boxing events.

“Female inclusion was long overdue. When you look at all sports evolving, you don’t see much female inclusion until a very good stage. So that’s what we are trying to do here,” he said.

