Caster Semenya returns to racing, this time on the road

Semenya has her sights set on completing the 90km Comrades Marathon.

Former Olympic champion Caster Semenya finishing the Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Centurion at the weekend. Picture: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

More than a year after she last made an appearance on the track, Caster Semenya is racing again, and she plans to be more active on the domestic road running circuit.

Semenya, who won two Olympic gold medals over the 800m distance, is currently banned from racing against women in international events due to rules restricting DSD (differences of sexual development) athletes.

She is not banned from participating in domestic events, however, and though she hasn’t raced on the track since March last year, she has clearly been training.

Top 10 finish

Semenya, 33, finished 10th at the Spar Grand Prix 10km road race, a women’s only event, in Centurion on Saturday.

She crossed the line in 37:13, less than four minutes outside her 10 000m personal best on the track (33:48.55) which she set in Pretoria last year.

“I would say it was a piece of cake because I thought I would end up walking, but I just kept running until I saw the finish line,” Semenya said after the race.

Comrades Marathon

While she had called time on her competitive running career, she said she intended to participate in local road races more often, and she even had her sights set on completing the 90km Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I will do more of these kinds of races. It was beautiful and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

“For me it’s all about growing sport and making sure that people who look up to me see me often in sports.

“I’ve been questioned a million times since I stopped running, with people asking ‘when are you coming back?’, and I say ‘maybe on the road’.”

Xaba dominates

Meanwhile, up front, Glenrose Xaba extended her lead in the Spar Grand Prix series, dominating the third leg of the campaign.

Xaba, who is coached by Semenya and her wife Violet, won the race in 32:52. She finished two minutes ahead of three-time series champion Tadu Nare of Ethiopia (34:52) who said she had been troubled by stomach issues during the race.