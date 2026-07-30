‘It means the world to me’: Chad le Clos celebrates medal record

Le Clos has earned seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals at five editions of the Commonwealth Games.

When he first turned out at the Commonwealth Games, as a teenager 16 years ago, Chad le Clos said he never imagined he would ultimately become the most decorated medallist at the multi-sport spectacle.

Closing out the national swimming team’s impressive campaign on Wednesday night, in the last event on the programme in the pool, Le Clos joined Pieter Coetzé, Ruard van Renen and Michael Houlie in claiming the bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay final in 3:38.98.

In the process, the versatile 34-year-old swimmer secured his 21st career medal at the Games, breaking the overall record of 20 medals which was held by retired Australian swimmer Emma McKeon.

His record included seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals over five editions of the quadrennial Games.

“Looking back on the whole Commonwealth Games journey, from India (his debut at the 2010 showpiece in Delhi) through to now, I never thought I’d be standing here,” Le Clos told the Sascoc website after the medley relay final.

“To stand alone in history is unbelievable. Four years ago, I needed one more medal, then Emma (McKeon) came past me, and suddenly I needed three more. We just took it one day at a time.”

Appreciation for relay teammates

All three medals he earned in Glasgow over the last week (one silver and two bronze) were achieved in relay events, and Le Clos expressed his appreciation for his teammates.

Even in the mixed 4x100m medley relay on Tuesday night, when he didn’t turn out in the final after being selected only for the heats, he said he was made to feel as if he was the most important member of the squad.

He didn’t step on the podium in the mixed medley relay, but he did receive a medal for his contribution in the opening round.

“The way the boys and girls swam, they swam their hearts out,” Le Clos said.

“They kept saying ‘legacy’ and ‘we are doing this for Chad’ before they walked down. It just means the world to me.”

Grateful for family support

Le Clos was equally grateful to his family, who were often in the crowd at major championships throughout his career and were in Glasgow to show him support as he chased the historic medal record.

“I can’t describe the support over the years,” he said.

“This week has been special because my brother’s daughter was born on 1 October 2010 and she was here to watch me 16 years later.

“They’ve been there every step of the way – my parents, both my brothers and sister.”