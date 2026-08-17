City 2 City ultra-marathon cancelled due to lack of funding

The popular race was revived in 2024 following an eight-year hiatus, also due to insufficient financial support.

The 2026 edition of the City 2 City ultra-marathon has been called off, provincial athletics bodies have confirmed.

The annual 50km race was scheduled to be held between Johannesburg and Pretoria on 27 September.

“The decision follows the inability to secure the necessary financial support and sponsorship required to stage the event to the appropriate standard,” Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) and Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) said in a joint statement on Monday.

Previously one of the most popular ultra-marathons in Gauteng, the race was scratched between 2015 and 2023, with organisers failing to rake in sufficient funding.

It was relaunched in 2024 with support from the Gauteng provincial government, and it was held again last year with around 1,700 runners taking part.

At both the 2024 and 2025 editions, a total prize purse of R1.2 million was offered, with R200,000 going to the men’s and women’s winners, which attracted strong fields packed with local and international elite athletes.

However, with the provincial government withdrawing its support, organisers were unable to rope in sponsorships to ensure the 2026 race went ahead.

Looking ahead

CGA and AGN hoped to revive the event next year, provided they could find the required funding.

“We acknowledge the disappointment this decision may cause and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to athletes, clubs, officials, volunteers, partners, stakeholders and members of the public. We thank everyone who has supported the race and contributed to its legacy over the years,” CGA and AGN stated.

“The cancellation of the 2026 edition does not mark the end of the City 2 City Marathon. CGA and AGN remain committed to preserving its legacy and have commenced engagements with potential sponsors and strategic partners towards creating a sustainable foundation for its return.”