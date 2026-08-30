Another fast time for Tayla Kavanagh despite hard fall and tough conditions

Kavanagh set a course record of 31:39 in Durban.

Though she crashed to the tar and crossed the finish line with some scrapes and bruises, it was the wind that hindered Tayla Kavanagh most, ending any real chance she had of breaking the national women’s record at the Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Sunday.

Kavanagh was on SA record pace when a male runner cut in front of her shortly before the 4km mark, and she tumbled.

Springing back to her feet a few seconds later, it didn’t take long for the 25-year-old distance runner to regain her momentum, and she managed to increase her intensity.

Though she looked more determined after the fall, however, a strong headwind in the second half slowed her down as she completed the race with some scratches and bruises in 31:39.

She was 27 seconds outside the SA record held by Glenrose Xaba, finishing comfortably clear of Hollywood Athletics Club teammate Neheng Khatala who took second place in 32:01.

“No matter what happens, I always tell myself you’ve got to get up and keep going, so after I took a fall that’s exactly what I told myself mentally: ‘Just get up. You’ve still got to put in the work and get the job done’,” Kavanagh said after the race.

“So I recollected myself and tried to use that adrenaline to keep going, and I’m really happy I still managed to take the win.”

‘Patience is key’

Having found impressive consistency, dipping under 31:40 four times this season over the 10km distance on the road, Kavanagh was confident she could break Xaba’s record. But she admitted she needed to wait for better conditions to be able to challenge the national mark.

“I do respect the record but I think it will come on a good day when everything is aligned and it all comes together,” Kavanagh said.

“It’s something I want to have my name next to, but patience is key and today wasn’t the day for it.”

Middle-distance track specialist Tshepo Tshite launched a late kick on Sunday to win the men’s race in 28:18, finishing three seconds ahead of Kenyan athlete Stephen Kangethe who took the runner-up spot in 28:21.