For the second successive edition of the showpiece, the Commonwealth Games Federation has been left searching for a replacement host for its quadrennial Games, and the latest glitch again raises the question whether all the hassle is even worthwhile.

South Africa has generally done well at the Games, represented by large teams in a wide variety of sport codes, but in the current landscape it might be an unnecessary inclusion on the international calendar.

On top of that, if we’re honest, the whole thing is a bit strange.

Considered a stepping stone for elite athletes on the road to bigger stages like World Championship events and the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games has been praised by international stars for playing a key role in their development.

Other events

But we have a long list of multi-sport competitions which assist in preparing younger athletes in taking the step up to pressure-filled top-flight competitions, including the African Games and the World Student Games. Even at junior level, athletes are able to gain significant experience at events like the African Youth Games and the Youth Olympics.

This is on top of national, regional, continental and global championships which are contested within each individual sport.

So in terms of its value as a stepping stone, the Commonwealth spectacle is probably not as crucial as it was before most of these other events existed.

Awkward celebration

Launched in 1930 as the British Empire Games, it’s also a little weird that we continue to convene with other countries to celebrate being colonised by the same nation.

It was revealed this week that the Australian state of Victoria had withdrawn as hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth showpiece due to financial constraints – the same reason given by Durban when it was replaced by Birmingham as the host city for the 2022 Games.

When it’s that hard to find a place to hold the event, it might be an indication that it just doesn’t hold the same lofty place it once did on the international calendar.

As much as it would be disappointing to see it falling away, however, the end of the Games really wouldn’t be the end of the world.