Comrades Marathon organisers end rumours that novice runners were given preference

A total of 3,923 novices (14% of the field) have been given entries for the 2027 race, compared to 5,377 first-timers (23.7%) who participated in 2026.

Organisers of the Comrades Marathon have dispelled speculation that novices were given preference over experienced runners for the centenary race in 2027.

With 56,283 people having submitted entries for the 100th edition of the popular ultra-marathon, and 28,070 entries accepted due to safety and security constraints, more than half the individuals who wanted to run did not secure spots.

This triggered frustration and criticism on social media, with many runners accusing organisers of not showing enough commitment to people who had previously run the race, and accepting too many entries from novices who were jumping on board to run the centenary event.

Entry statistics

However, in the entry statistics released by the organisers on Wednesday, it was revealed that a total of 3,923 novices had entered, which was 14% of the field.

This was significantly less than the 5,377 novices (23.7%) who participated in the race in 2026 and the 5,997 first-timers (24.8%) who competed in 2025, despite those races hosting smaller fields.

The statistics also indicated that there was an increase in green number participants (individuals who had finished the race at least 10 times), who were given a separate first-come first-served entry window which opened before the general ballot.

A total of 4,271 runners (15.2%) with green numbers had entered the 2027 race, compared to the 2,461 (10.9%) who ran in 2026.

The organisers also revealed that 19,051 of the entrants for next year’s race (67.9% of the field) had previously run Comrades between one and nine times.

For those who were aiming for back-to-back medals (after running the race for the first time last year), there was little change. The 2027 field included 3,735 runners (13.3%), compared to 3,052 runners (13.5%) in 2026.

The group of entrants who benefited most from the new entry system were Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) members, who had also been given a separate entry window. They made up 30% of the total entries (8,419 runners), compared to 4.2% (949 runners) in 2026.

One more chance to enter

“The response to the centenary event has been extraordinary, with 56,283 entry submissions and ballot applications received across the entry process,” said race director Sue Forge.

“Even with an expanded field, demand exceeded the places available, and we appreciate how disappointing this has been for unsuccessful applicants.

“Runners are reminded that they will have one last chance to secure an entry for the 2027 Comrades Marathon, through the official Comrades Marathon substitution process. We will share more information on the process to be followed closer to the time, and urge those runners who would still like to secure an entry to be ready when the substitution window opens.”

The 100th Comrades Marathon, a down run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, will be held on 13 June next year.