Ultra-distance runners flaunt their speed over shorter distances

A long list of ultra stars shone in 42km and 10km races over the weekend.

Some of South Africa’s top ultra-distance runners showed good form at the weekend, delivering impressive performances over shorter distances at home and abroad, indicating that next year’s domestic ultra-distance circuit could produce some thrilling contests.

In the Netherlands, Comrades Marathon champion George Kusche set a 42km personal best of 2:10:09, taking 26th place at the prestigious Amsterdam Marathon.

He was the second South African across the line, with Cwenga Nose taking 23rd place on his marathon debut in 2:09:13.

A little further back, Samuel Moloi, who finished fourth at last year’s City2City ultra-marathon in Gauteng and led this year’s Comrades until shortly after the halfway mark, took 29th position in the Dutch capital in 2:11:13, also setting a personal best.

Nelson Mandela Marathon

At home, in Cape Town, Two Oceans ultra-marathon champion Arthur Jantjies won the inaugural Nelson Mandela Marathon in a 42km career best of 2:15:14.

Jantjies crossed the finish line 10 seconds ahead of Tsepo Ramashamole of Lesotho (2:15:24) who had also taken the runner-up spot behind Jantjies at the 56km Two Oceans earlier this year.

Another Two Oceans gold medallist, Siboniso Sikhakhane, grabbed fifth spot in 2:16:11.

Hollywoodbets 10km

Meanwhile, former Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi took second place in 30:51 at the Hollywoodbets 10km race in Johannesburg. He was just eight seconds behind shorter distance specialist Thabang Mosiako, who won the race in 30:43.

“This is part of my preparation for next year’s Comrades, as everyone can see that these days the Comrades Marathon requires a lot of speed, so you need to have fast legs to be able to keepup with the boys,” said Mothibi, who won the Comrades up run in 2019.

In the women’s contest in Joburg, Irvette van Zyl – a multiple gold medallist at the Comrades and Two Oceans ultra-marathons in recent years – was third in 35:17, in a race won by fellow Two Oceans gold medallist Neheng Khatala of Lesotho in 33:40.

Gerda Steyn, a seven-time Two Oceans winner and five-time Comrades champion, finished fourth in 35:42, and another Two Oceans gold medallist, Dikeledi Majara of Lesotho, ended fifth in 35:52.

“I’ve really focused in the second half of this year to just get my speed back again, progressing towards next year’s focus of doing the Two Oceans and hopefully having more success than the last two years,” said Van Zyl, who bailed Two Oceans in 2025 and missed out on the top 10 in 2026.

“And next year’s Comrades is the 100th one, so I think everyone wants to be part of it.”