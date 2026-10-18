OPINION: Greed, selfishness and corruption has caused the collapse of the Soweto Marathon

The Soweto Marathon has been cancelled again this year, and we might never see the popular race being resurrected.

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the possible death of the Soweto Marathon is hearing so many people responsible for the collapse claiming how much they really had the race at heart.

The race has faced multiple issues over the years, and this season is not the first that has seen it being cancelled due to conflict, but the recent battle between warring factions might well have hammered the final nail in the coffin of one of the country’s most popular road running events.

With all sorts of allegations levelled against the Soweto Marathon Trust, including corruption, the vehicle which had driven the race for most of its existence was temporarily sidelined as the clubs in the historical township (who are the custodians of the event) opted for a newly launched non-profit company (Soweto Marathon NPC) to organise the race last year.

With all the issues facing the Trust, many were hoping the NPC would help drive the race forward.

However, the new organisers hardly bathed themselves in glory, and nearly a year after the 2025 event, elite athletes have reportedly still not been paid outstanding prize money.

Missing funds is not a new issue facing the race, but when one group is pushed aside for this reason, and the replacement group finds itself in the same boat, one has to wonder if there is any hope for the future of the Soweto Marathon.

Cancelled again

Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) said earlier this year it did not recognise either the Trust or the NPC as organisers of the race, and it would not schedule a race date for the event until financial faults and ongoing conflict had been resolved.

Clearly no solution has yet been found because the annual 42km contest, always held in November, is not going ahead.

And even if the custodians of the race do find a way forward in the long run, roping in support from corporate sponsors is going to be incredibly difficult, with brands unlikely to associate themselves with an event that has been dragged through the mud.

When the Trust was first formed, with Athletics South Africa and CGA giving control of the race to the Soweto clubs, it was decided that all proceeds from the event would be shared between the clubs to drive athletics development in Soweto. A worthy cause that has been lost in a hurricane of greed, selfishness and incompetence.

One of South Africa’s best road running events – on the bucket list of almost every marathon runner in the country – might never be resurrected. And the people responsible should be ashamed.