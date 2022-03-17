Sisanda Magala continues sticking it to Proteas selectors

Ross Roche

Despite the last over woes of the Lions in the CSA One Day Cup competition, all-rounder Sisanda Magala continued to stick it to the Proteas selectors with another good showing for his team on Wednesday.

Magala was recently dropped from the Proteas ODI squad to face Bangladesh due to fitness concerns, but he has contributed in every match for the Lions so far in the domestic 50-over competition, despite the side losing two of those three games.

In their first match, a win against the Warriors, Magala contributed with the ball, picking up superb figures of 6/55.

In the second match, a last-ball loss against Western Province, it was an all-round effort as Magala made 57 runs and picked up 3/37.

In the third game, another final-over defeat this time against the Knights, Magala again made contributions with bat and ball, with an unbeaten cameo of 25 off 19 balls and claiming 2/59 with the ball.

Magala’s form seems to have made a mockery out of the Proteas’ fitness concerns and one would wonder if he could have made an impact in the three-match ODI series starting on Friday.

Against the Knights, Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder scored 108 runs, leading them to 240/6 in their 50 overs, while pace bowler Gerald Coetzee claimed 3/40 in his 10 overs.

The Knights then looked dead and buried at 129/6 in their chase, only for Farhaan Behardien (86) and Coetzee (54) to combine for a 99-run seventh wicket stand to bring their side within range.

Despite both batters falling, this allowed the tail to inch over the line with one wicket and a ball to spare after a comedy of errors in the final over, including a vital misfield and a no-ball essentially handing the Knights the win on a platter.

In other matches, Western Province beat the Warriors by three wickets and the Rocks and Dolphins had a no result after rain brought a premature end to their clash.

At Newlands, the Warriors were restricted to just 173 all out in their innings, with only Tiaan van Vuuren (47), Tristan Stubbs (33) and Sinethemba Qeshile (31) showing any resistance, while Tshepo Moreki (4/44) shone with the ball.

The home side were then in deep trouble on 44/5 thanks to the efforts of all-rounder Van Vuuren (3/35), only for Mihlali Mpongwana (61 not out) and Daniel Smith (50) to rescue them and take them home.

Despite having played a game less than half of the One Day Cup table, the Titans were sitting comfortably on top on nine points, one point ahead of Western Province in second place with a match in hand.

The next game sees the Dolphins up against the Dragons in Durban on Friday, while three first division matches take place on Monday.