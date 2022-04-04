Maharaj, Harmer — how the Proteas spin twins combined to bamboozle Bangladesh

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa’s spin stars Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer grabbed the headlines on Monday morning after helping the Proteas to an emphatic 220-run first Test win against Bangladesh in Durban.

Maharaj was named man of the match after his thrilling bowling display in Bangladesh’s second innings where he took 7 for 32 runs. In the process he passed Paul Adams as South Africa’s leading spinner.

Harmer, who got three second innings wickets, took four in the first innings to also end the Test with seven scalps.

It is interesting to note how similarly the Proteas’ ‘spin twins’ fared in the match.

Maharaj bowled 47 overs, conceded 97 runs and took seven wickets; Harmer bowled 49 overs, conceded 124 runs and took seven wickets.

Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry 53 on Monday morning, giving South Africa a 220-run win.

Credit must go to coach Mark Boucher and captain Dean Elgar for sticking with their initial thoughts that the Kingsmead pitch would favour spin. They both spoke on the eve of the Test that by perhaps picking two spinners they would have their best shot at victory, especially with key fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje not available.

The last time two South African spinners took all 10 wickets in an innings was in 1950, against Australia, and also in Durban, according to respected statistician Andrew Samson.

This is the first time spinners have taken all 10 wickets in a Test innings for South Africa since Hugh Tayfield (7-23) and Tufty Mann (3-31) v Australia at Durban 1950.— Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) April 4, 2022

On that occasion Hugh Tayfield (7/23) and Tufty Mann (3/31) were the heroes of the day.

According to Samson, it was the first time on Monday that South Africa had bowled a team out using only two bowlers.

Also, the last time South Africa opened the bowling with two spinners in a Test was in 1997 when Adams and Pat Symcox shared the new ball against Pakistan in Faisalabad, also in the second innings.