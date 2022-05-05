Road to the World Cup: Proteas stars show promising form in IPL

Ross Roche

The form of South African players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) bodes well for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October and November.

There are 11 South Africans currently competing in the IPL in India and a number of them have put in star performances so far.

The three standout SA players at this stage of the competition have been Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and David Miller.

ALSO READ: Du Plessis backs Kohli to turn form around in IPL

Markram, who has been much maligned for his Test and one-day form for the Proteas, has again proven his worth at T20 level with some brilliant performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He currently boasts the highest batting average in the tournament at an incredible 87.66, at a strike rate of 149.43. In seven innings he has scored 263 runs, managing two half-centuries including a highest score of 68 not out.

Proteas strike bowler Rabada is enjoying another stellar IPL and is currently tied second on the wicket taking charts with 17 wickets in nine games for the Punjab Kings.

He has bowled consistently well throughout the tournament thus far, managing two four-wicket hauls and picking up his best figures of 4/33 in his most recent game, when he was named Man-of-the-Match as he helped his side beat the table topping Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, for the Titans, much of their impressive form has come down to the finishing prowess of Miller who has powered them to a number of wins this season.

Miller holds one of the top five averages in the tournament with 57.40, has hit 287 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 145.68, and has scored one half-century, a wonderful unbeaten 94.

Other SA players who have had a decent tournament so far include Quinton de Kock, who is the highest SA run scorer with 294 runs for the Lucknow Super Giants at an average of 29.40, while Faf du Plessis has scored 278 runs at an average of 27.80 but won’t be in the Proteas plans.

Youngsters Marco Jansen (22) and Dewald Brevis (19) have also had some decent showings and are gaining valuable experience, with Jansen playing eight games for the Sunrisers with best figures of 3/25, while Brevis has played six times for the Mumbai Indians with highest scores of 49 and 31.

Struggling players

The SA players who have yet to fire, or haven’t been given much of a chance, are Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Pretorius has played five games for the Chennai Super Kings and is yet to stand out with some middling performances, while Van der Dussen has been given only two games for the Rajasthan Royals and failed both times with the bat.

Nortje, who came into the IPL with an injury, was rushed back into playing at the start of the tournament for the Delhi Capitals but produced a disastrous showing in his only game, while Ngidi hasn’t been given a single match by the Capitals.