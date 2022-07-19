Graeme Smith gets new CSA role — to lead T20 league

Sports Reporter

Former Proteas captain and director of cricket Graeme Smith has been appointed to lead the new T20 League in South Africa. The first edition will be played in January and February next year.

Smith, whose most recent role at Cricket South Africa was that of Director of Cricket, will oversee all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing) of the new league.

“I’m extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture. I’m deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can,” said Smith, who has been succeeded as director of cricket by Enoch Nkwe.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product, one that can bring the much-needed investment into the game and provide new opportunities for players around the world and more importantly to our SA home grown talent.

“The response from stakeholders has been very positive thus far and we’ve made great progress in the initial stages. We’re determined to deliver a valuable, sustainable and appealing tournament for South African cricket.”

Pholetsi Moseki, the chief executive of Cricket South Africa, welcomed Smith’s new role.

“I worked closely with Graeme during his role as director of cricket and believe he is the perfect candidate to lead this new chapter of South African cricket. His expert understanding of the local and international cricketing environment will ensure the league delivers a thrilling product that will change the face of South African cricket for the better.”

One of Smith’s first tasks will be to finalise the teams.