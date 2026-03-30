Lions launch investigation after Beyers Swanepoel ditches team to catch flight

The all-rounder completed his bowling spell and then apparently left the action to depart to the airport.

The Lions cricket organisation have launched an investigation into how player Beyers Swanepoel was allowed to leave the field during the One Day Cup final against the Titans at the Wanderers on Sunday to catch a flight to the UK.

The Titans won the final, with the home team apparently being forced to field only 10 players in the latter stages of the match because Swanepoel had left the field, and wasn’t injured. The visitors from Centurion won the match by three wickets with a ball to spare.

The SA Cricketers Association (Saca), which is basically the players’ representative body, are also hoping to get to the bottom of what’s gone down in Joburg.

It is understood that Swanepoel left the match without acquiring the No-Objection Certificate from his home union, the Lions, according to SportsBoom.

“I’ve launched an internal investigation to find out what’s going on,” said Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright.

“I wasn’t aware of Beyers leaving. Beyers didn’t have a signed NOC to leave, and I’m very disappointed in what he’s done and his behaviour.”

‘Need to get the facts’

Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke said his body would wait to gather all the facts before determining the way forward.

“No, look, I’m going to wait for it. That’s why I’ve had the discussion with the Lions. We need to find out what the facts are. So, we just need to get to the bottom of the facts,” Breetzke told SportsBoom.

“(We do deal with NOC issues) but not often. But we do have issues around NOCs and when players are released. So, I think this is a challenge in the process at the moment relative to the landscape of cricket. But we need to get to the facts of this one before we take it further.”

Swanepoel is set to join Worcestershire for the upcoming 2026 county season. The 27-year-old has joined for a one-year red-ball contract.