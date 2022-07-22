Proteas win toss & bowl first in an abridged ODI; Pretorius in

Ken Borland

Soggy Manchester weather forced the Proteas and England to play an abridged second ODI at Old Trafford on Friday, with the match reduced to 29 overs-a-side.

The Proteas have won the toss and will bowl first.

Play was due to start at 2pm South African time (1pm local) but it was still raining heavily at that stage. An inspection was made at 3pm local time once the rain had stopped and then another an hour later (5pm SA time), with umpires David Millns and Richard Illingworth ruling that the match will start at 5.45pm SA time (4.45pm local).

The Proteas have made just one alteration to their XI for the match, with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius coming in for Andile Phehlukwayo, who has concussion after his collision in the field with captain Keshav Maharaj in the first ODI earlier this week.

Also read: Proteas face challenges under pressure, one win away from series triumph

England have made three changes, with Phil Salt an expected replacement for retired all-rounder Ben Stokes, and more experienced pacemen David Willey and Reece Topley replacing Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse.

If the Proteas win the match against the world champions, it would provide an exceptional start to their all-format tour as it would be their first ODI series win in England since 1998.

Also read: Brace yourself England! Proteas start with emphatic all-round win