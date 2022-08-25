Proteas win toss & bat: 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Day 1 — LIVE

Ken Borland

South Africa and England meet in the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester with lots on the line, not least of all the chance for the Proteas to win their first series in England since 2012.

With South Africa destined to play shamefully little Test cricket in coming years, there will be plenty of motivation in the current team to solidify their place at the top of the World Test Championship and show they have lots of box-office appeal.

Updates will appear below. Please refresh the browser tab if required.

England, after all that was said about ‘Bazball’, will be desperate for some of that positivity to actually materialise on the field, but South Africa’s potent bowling attack has given them lots to think about after the home side were beaten by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s in the first Test.

Read more: Nortje blitz carries Proteas to convincing victory over England

South Africa have only managed to beat England once in nine Tests at Old Trafford, although they have won three of their five ODIs in the stadium next to the famous football ground.

The solitary Test win came in 1955 when South Africa won by three wickets, with Jackie McGlew, Johnny Waite and Paul Winslow all scoring first-innings centuries and fast bowler Peter Heine taking five second-innings wickets.

The Proteas’ most recent Test in Manchester ended in a 177-run defeat in 2017 as Moeen Ali dominated the second innings with bat and ball and Jimmy Anderson took seven wickets in the match.

Also read: Elgar lays down the law – ‘No comfort zone in this Proteas team’