England back same players for Test series decider against Proteas

AFP

England named an unchanged 14-man squad Wednesday for next week’s third and deciding Test against South Africa at the Oval.

The hosts levelled the series at 1-1 with a dominant innings and 85-run win inside three days in the second Test at Old Trafford.

Captain Ben Stokes scored 103 — his first Test century as skipper — and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes 113 not out.

England’s victory followed South Africa’s almost as crushing innings and 12-run win in the first Test at Lord’s.

That is the only defeat England have suffered while winning all the other five of their six matches since Stokes replaced Joe Root as permanent red-ball captain at the start of the season.

Barring late injuries and the fact they have not added a second specialist spinner to their squad in addition to Somerset left-armer Jack Leach, it now looks likely England will deploy the same XI that won in Manchester when the third Test at the Oval in south London starts on Thursday, September 8.

That would leave uncapped batsman Harry Brook still waiting for his Test debut.

Pacemen Craig Overton and Matthew Potts will struggle to force their way into a seam attack where Ollie Robinson marked his return to Test cricket with match figures of 5-91 at Old Trafford.

England squad:

Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham, capt), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wkt), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), James Anderson (Lancashire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham)