AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

De Villiers made over 20,000 runs across all three formats during his 14-year international career.

Former Proteas batter AB de Villiers has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

De Villiers was one of three individuals, along with former England player Alistair Cook and retired India player Neetu David, to join the growing list of inductees yesterday, with 115 people having now joined the global governing body’s Hall of Fame.

AB de Villiers plays a shot for the Proteas during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

De Villiers, who turned 40 earlier this year, enjoyed a remarkable international career which spanned 14 years.

An icon of his generation, he hit over 20,000 international runs across all three formats. In the process, he set records for the fastest fifty, century and 150 in ODI cricket during his stellar career.

He retired from international cricket in 2018 and stepped down from all levels of the game in 2021.

Honoured with recognition

De Villiers said it was a “tremendous honour” to be recognised by the ICC, and he thanked those who had helped him reach such tremendous heights as a player.

“Cricket is often described as an individual sport within a team game… and it’s true that, whether you are a batsman taking guard at the crease or a bowler pausing at the start of his run-up, you – and only you – are responsible for what happens,” De Villiers said.

“That said, everyone who plays cricket understands it is, in spirit, a team game. And I know I would have achieved nothing without the help and support of so many teammates, coaches and support staff from my early days at school in Pretoria, through so many memorable days at the Titans and with the South Africa team – and, indeed in franchise cricket – all around the world.

“To all of them, to the ICC, and supporters around the world, thank you.”

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals between 2004 and 2018, averaging above 50 in both the ODI and Test formats.