Prince: Adaptability will be name of the game for Proteas batters in Bangladesh

The first Test between hosts Bangladesh and South Africa gets under way on Monday in Dhaka.

The Proteas’ still largely inexperienced Test batters will simply have to take their time and show patience in the unfamiliar conditions of Dhaka when the first Test against Bangladesh gets under way on Monday.

This is the opinion of batting coach Ashwell Prince, who knows the wickets in Bangladesh well having been that team’s batting consultant in 2021 and 2022.

Only Temba Bavuma of the Proteas’ batters has toured Bangladesh before, but he will miss the first Test because of injury, leaving the team’s batting lineup thin on experience playing in those conditions.

But Prince believes it shouldn’t be a concern for the likes of Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Bedingham and Co.

Adaptability

“There hasn’t been cricket played on this specific pitch (that we’ll be playing on) since April so there’s actual live grass on it so it will be interesting to see how it plays, and how much grass they leave on it,” said Prince about the wicket.

“But the key thing, whether you’re playing in conditions you’re used to or unaccustomed to, is to spend time at the crease and get used to what’s in front of you.

“Yes, there’s not a lot of experience in our batting lineup in these conditions, but even for young guys in South Africa, after three or four years you’ve played all over the country and learned how to play on difference surfaces. It’s about adapting and adjusting … and this will be no different.

“This is another opportunity for these guys to tick off playing in a different country with different conditions. Being adaptable is the biggest word in cricket.”

Building partnerships

While it is expected to be hot and humid in Dhaka – another factor the Proteas players will have to take into account – Prince said the weather conditions were actually not too bad ahead of the Test.

“There are a lot of stoppages in Test cricket to take on liquids, and to be honest the West Indies (a few months ago) was tougher than this. It’s actually been quite pleasant here compared to what it can be. The boys will be okay.”

Asked what he was hoping to get out of the match from his batters, Prince said: “For the guys to build big partnerships. We’ve spoken among ourselves, when two guys are in and going nicely they need to capitalise and make it count.

“Having the right mentality will be key, to overcome the conditions and allow oneself some time and then go big.”

New spinner

Bangladesh meanwhile have called up uncapped spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib Al Hasan ahead of the first Test after security fears led the ex-skipper to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

According to AFP, the 37-year-old is also an ex-lawmaker in a government ousted by a revolution, and his links to Bangladesh’s autocratic former premier has made him a target of public anger.