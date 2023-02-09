Markram century carries Sunrisers Eastern Cape into SA20 final

Ken Borland

Aiden Markram’s magnificent century flattened Joburg Super Kings before the Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowlers struck at key times to keep a full-throttle run-chase just about under control and win their SA20 semifinal by 14 runs in Centurion on Thursday night.

Captain Markram came to the crease under pressure with the Sunrisers on 10/2, having been sent in to bat on a pitch which offered assistance to the new ball. Showing his class, he looked comfortable from the outset but employed a measured approach as he and young Jordan Hermann, who showed admirable composure in scoring 48 off 36 balls, put the innings back on level ground.

Markram went to his half-century off 40 balls and then exploded into an array of punishing strokes all around the ground as he completed the third century of the SA20 just 17 deliveries later.

The skipper fell in the penultimate over for 100 off 58 balls, having added 99 off 76 balls with Hermann and then 75 off 31 balls with Tristan Stubbs (20 off 11).

Jordan Cox then lifted Sunrisers Eastern Cape to 213/5 with a cameo of 18 not out off six balls.

Williams strikes

Lizaad Williams was the best of the Joburg bowlers with 4/36 in his four overs, but Gerald Coetzee, who had bowled really well to concede just 16 runs in his first three overs, was pulverised in a final over that cost 27 runs and included two free hits for high full tosses, a wide and two sixes.

Seam bowler Lizaad Williams (right) took four wickets for the Joburg Super Kings, but it was not enough to stop the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 semi-final. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Coetzee did not have long to ruminate over his misfortune because he was bizarrely sent up the order to open the batting for Super Kings. He then had to watch Joburg’s two most successful performers with the bat, Faf du Plessis, for his second successive first-ball dismissal, and Leus du Plooy depart for ducks.

Hendricks on form

Coetzee could only score 12 off 17 balls, but fortunately for Joburg, Reeza Hendricks batted like he was having a hit in his back garden, keeping them alive with his great effort of 96 off 54 balls.

But the early damage and the fact that the Sunrisers kept chipping away by taking wickets at key moments meant the run-rate grew out of control.

Reeza Hendricks was superb with the bat, but it was not enough to get the Joburg Super Kings over the line. Picture SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Donovan Ferreira lashed 20 off 11 balls, but when Romario Shepherd came to the crease, the Super Kings needed 83 off just 28 deliveries.

The West Indian plundered 38 not out off just 14 balls to keep the result in the balance, the Sunrisers bowling and fielding getting a bit wild under pressure, but they still needed 44 off the last two overs, which was too much.

Left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe was once again outstanding with the ball, taking 2/23 in his four overs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will now be taking on the Pretoria Capitals in the final at the Wanderers on Saturday.