Dates confirmed for third edition of SA20 league

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a third straight title

The third edition of the SA20 cricket league will be held between 9 January and 8 February next year, tournament commissioner Graeme Smith confirmed on Friday.

Having drawn large crowds and filled out stadiums in 2023 and 2024, Smith said they were confident of hosting another successful campaign in the popular annual series.

“Following two successful seasons, our plan is to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast,” Smith said.

‘Incredible entertainment’

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a third straight title, having won the first two editions of the tournament which features six IPL-owned teams.

“Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months and planning is already fully in motion,” Smith said.

“We can’t wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans.”