Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

7 Jun 2024

11:42 am

Dates confirmed for third edition of SA20 league

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a third straight title

SA20 team captains

League commissioner Graeme Smith (centre) and SA20 team captains ahead of this year’s competition. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The third edition of the SA20 cricket league will be held between 9 January and 8 February next year, tournament commissioner Graeme Smith confirmed on Friday.

Having drawn large crowds and filled out stadiums in 2023 and 2024, Smith said they were confident of hosting another successful campaign in the popular annual series.

“Following two successful seasons, our plan is to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast,” Smith said.

‘Incredible entertainment’

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a third straight title, having won the first two editions of the tournament which features six IPL-owned teams.

“Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months and planning is already fully in motion,” Smith said.

“We can’t wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans.”

Read more on these topics

Graeme Smith SA20

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans
News SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight
Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: It’s getting cold but Ramaphosa won’t be frozen out just yet
Courts PA says court judgment ‘not accurate’ after Gayton McKenzie ordered to co-operate with corruption probe
News Courtroom chronicles: Thabo Bester spills beans on legal rollercoaster ride

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES