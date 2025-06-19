‘It’s all about ubuntu’: Fans celebrate with world champion Proteas

Supporters were given another opportunity to interact with the world Test champions.

Hundreds of people arrived at Nelson Mandela Square on Thursday to meet the Proteas players. Picture: Michel Bega

South Africa’s latest sporting victory had special relevance for some, while others were just there to bask in national pride, with hundreds of fans turning up in Sandton on Thursday to welcome the Proteas team home.

After securing the country’s first major cricket title in 27 years, beating Australia to win the World Test Championship final last weekend, the Proteas squad returned to a lively reception at OR Tambo International on Wednesday.

And Cricket South Africa invited fans to participate in an activation on Thursday which gave supporters another opportunity to interact with the Proteas players at Nelson Mandela Square.

‘A special occasion’

Abdul ‘Jack’ Manack, who played 50 matches for the former Transvaal team between 1983 and 1993 (including a game at Lord’s), was disappointed not to return to the world-renowned ground to see the Proteas win last week. He turned out, however, to welcome the team home.

“What happened over the weekend was a special occasion,” Manack said.

“This is what we need in the country, to unite our country, to bring our country together. It’s all about ubuntu, it’s all about transformation.”

Former cricketer Abdul Manack with Proteas player Kyle Verreynne. Picture: Michel Bega

Rasta joins the celebration

Well-known artist Lebani Sirenje, better known as Rasta, also shared his appreciation for what the SA cricket team had achieved.

“Congratulations to the Proteas. They have won it and made us proud, so we are here to celebrate them,” he said.

Most of the Proteas players, perhaps tired following their travels (and maybe some post-match celebrations), were admittedly a little shy about dancing on stage, despite being enticed. But skipper Temba Bavuma said they appreciated the turnout and it was clear by the reaction of fans just how much of an effect it had on people at home when they lifted the Test mace in London.

“You’ve really shown us what it means, what we did out there, and to see all you guys enjoy this moment with us makes us really proud of our efforts,” Bavuma told the crowd.

Golden run for SA sport

The world Test cricket title is the latest achievement on a golden run of form for South Africa in the sporting arena, with the country having shone in multiple sports over the last couple of years.

Though the Test title ended a lengthy trophy drought, the SA cricket teams have been performing well, reaching multiple playoffs.

The Proteas men reached the final of last year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, and the Proteas women progressed to the finals of the 2023 T20 World Cup on home soil and the 2024 T20 showpiece in the UAE.

In other sports, the Springboks won a record fourth Rugby World Cup title in 2023 in France, while South Africa earned six medals in four codes – swimming, athletics, cross country cycling and rugby sevens – at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Midway though this year, Dricus du Plessis has already defended his UFC middleweight title for the second time in a rematch against Sean Strickland, Rayno Nel has won the World’s Strongest Man competition, and the national sprinting squad have secured three medals (including two gold) at the World Athletics Relays championship.