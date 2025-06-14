Proteas end 27-year trophy drought with victory over Australia in Test final

The SA team lifted their first major championship trophy since 1998.

Opening batter Aiden Markram guided South Africa to a historic victory against Australia in the World Test Championship final in London on Saturday.

Needing 282 runs to win in their second innings, the Proteas reached 282/5 shortly before the lunch break on day four of the global final, securing a five-wicket win.

It was the first time in 17 years that the Proteas successfully chased more than 250 runs in the fourth innings to win a Test, as they secured victory in a major final for the first time since the national team earned the Champions Trophy title in 1998.

Bavuma falls but Proteas hang on

Returning to the crease in the morning session at 213/2 on day four, still needing 69 runs to win, the Proteas lost captain Temba Bavuma in the third over of the day when fast bowler Pat Cummins had him caught behind.

Bavuma, who had struggled with a hamstring strain throughout the SA team’s second innings, was removed for 66 (adding just four runs to his overnight score) after sharing a 147-run stand with Markram for the third wicket.

And after the Proteas went on to lose Tristan Stubbs for just eight runs, Markram was also removed in the closing stages of the match.

Match-winning contribution

Markram made 136 runs off 207 balls – his eighth career Test century and his first at Lord’s – after spending more than six hours at the crease overnight.

Following the dismissal of the opener, David Bedingham (21 not out) and Kyle Verreynne (unbeaten on four) shared six runs for the sixth wicket to carry their team home.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc led Australia’s attack, albeit in a losing cause, taking 3/66.