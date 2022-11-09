All eyes on Brevis and Titans as CSA 4-Day Series gets underway

Wesley Botton

Just five days after edging out the Dolphins to snatch the T20 Challenge title, the Titans will need to shake off their victory celebrations as they prepare for a return to the field with a switch in formats when they start their CSA 4-Day Series campaign against Western Province in Centurion on Thursday.

Defending champions in the first-class series, the Titans will be eager to shine again with the red ball as they target another domestic trophy.

“Any format that we play we pride ourselves on the standard of cricket that we deliver,” said Titans captain Sibonelo Makhanya.

“I think the biggest challenge will be getting over the highs of the T20 comp, but we are fully focused on this red ball trophy and we look forward to getting our baggy blue caps back on.”

With a world-class squad, which includes the likes of Proteas star Dean Elgar, experienced spinner Simon Harmer and exciting young talent Dewald Brevis, the Titans will be confident of their chances.

They will need to be at their best, however, against a Western Province squad that features some international players of their own, including seamer Beuran Hendricks, all-rounder George Linde and batter Kyle Verreynne.

‘Time to start afresh’

In order to open their four-day campaign with a bang, Titans assistant coach Geoffrey Toyana agreed that it was crucial to put their latest win in the bag and move on after lifting the domestic T20 crown.

“To start the season on a positive note with a trophy is something special for us. Now that’s over and it’s time to start afresh and keep our minds positive moving forward,” Toyana said.

“We’ve got some momentum from the T20 setup and it will be important for us to carry that through.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, Boland will face the Warriors on the opening day of their CSA 4-Day Series clash in Paarl and the Knights will host North West in Bloemfontein.

Receiving a bye this week, the Lions will travel to Potchefstroom next week for their first match of the competition against North West, and the Dolphins will open their campaign when they meet the Warriors in Gqeberha, also starting next Thursday.