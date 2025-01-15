Anrich Nortje injured again — and out of SA20 and Champions Trophy

The Proteas will take on Afghanistan, England and Australia at the tournament in Pakistan next month.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 league as well as the Champions Trophy next month because of an injury.

Nortje has picked up a back problem, revealed in scans done on Monday afternoon, while making his way back to full fitness as a member of the Pretoria Capitals SA20 team.

More recently the fast bowler was sidelined due to a broken toe, following his being hit on the foot during a Proteas net session. Nortje thus missed the limited overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan over the festive period.

Fast bowling options

The 31-year-old also didn’t feature in last season’s SA20 because of an injury. In the inaugural season, in 2023, he picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches.

Nortje would have been one of three outright fast bowlers in the Proteas squad for the Champions Trophy, taking place in Pakistan from 19 February to 9 March. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada are now the only outright fast bowlers remaining in the squad.

Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder are viewed as all-rounders.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday that a replacement for Nortje would be named in due course. Gerald Coetzee is the most likely replacement for Nortje.

The Proteas take on Afghanistan, England and Australia in their pool at the ICC 50-overs tournament in Pakistan.