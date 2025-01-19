Another fast bowler crocked — Coetzee now a doubt for Proteas’ Champs Trophy squad

The Proteas are already without key quick, Anrich Nortje, for the tournament in Pakistan next month.

Gerald Coetzee is now on the injured list as well. Picture: Alex Davidson/Gallo Images

South Africa white ball coach Rob Walter will be concerned about how many fast bowlers are currently on the injured list following the news on Sunday that Gerald Coetzee was now also a doubt for the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan next month.

This, after Anrich Nortje was last week ruled out of the tournament because of a back problem. He had just returned to fitness following a toe injury.

While no replacement for Nortje in the 15-man squad was named, Coetzee appeared the most likely candidate, but now he, too, is in a race against time to be fit to be considered for selection.

Hamstring strain

Coetzee has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 competition after picking up a hamstring strain playing for the Joburg Super Kings.

Cricket South Africa though said on Sunday that Coetzee “remains in contention for selection for the Champions Trophy.”

They added: “Coetzee will be closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, with a decision on his inclusion to be made within the first week of February.”

The tournament in Pakistan starts February 19.

Currently the fast bowlers in the Proteas Champions Trophy squad are Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen.

On Saturday night, following the Joburg Super Kings’ SA20 defeat to MI Cape Town, JSK assistant coach Albie Morkel expressed his concern about so many fast bowlers being on the injury list. He said nine quicks were currently injured, and named Coetzee, Lizaad Williams and Nandre Burger, of JSK.

Nortje can be added to this list, while Durban’s Super Giants fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon is also injured.