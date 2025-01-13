Nortje, Ngidi back to boost Proteas for Champions Trophy

Coach Rob Walter has picked a seasoned team full of experienced operators for the tournament in Pakistan.

Anrich Nortje is back in a Proteas squad after a lengthy injury absence. Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images

Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter has picked a formidable team for the Champions Trophy which takes place in Pakistan from 19 February to 9 March.

The 15-man team will be lead by Temba Bavuma and includes 10 players who featured at the 50 overs World Cup in India in 2023 where South Africa reached the semi-finals.

Batters Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, have been selected for their first senior 50-overs ICC tournament.

In good news for the team, experienced fast bowler Anrich Nortje (toe injury) is back after a lengthy injury absence, and so, too, does Lungi Ngidi (groin) make a welcome return.

Experienced core

South Africa will play in Group B, with their opening fixture against Afghanistan on 21 February in Karachi.

The team will then travel to Rawalpindi to take on Australia on 25 February, before returning to Karachi for their final group stage match against England on 1 March.

The squad also includes three experienced campaigners who’ve featured for the Proteas for years, namely David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

“This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this,” said Walter.

“We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, while adding fresh talent.

“Our recent performances at ICC events show that we’re capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We’re eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware.”

The squad for the preceding tri-series against hosts Pakistan and New Zealand (8-14 February) will be announced in due course.

Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen