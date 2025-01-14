Walter explains why he picked eight batters, Nortje for Champions Trophy

There are also only two spinners in the squad for the tournament which will be held in Pakistan.

Anrich Nortje is back in the Proteas team for the Champions Trophy. Picture: Gallo Images

Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter says the conditions they will face in Pakistan dictated who got picked and who didn’t for the Champions Trophy, starting late next month.

The Proteas’ three group matches will be played in Karachi (Afghanistan and England) and Rawalpindi (Australia) during the tournament which runs from 19 February to 9 March.

Walter has selected an experienced squad, which includes 10 players who featured at the 2023 World Cup in India, while nine players have 40 caps or more in international 50 overs cricket.

Batters

Temba Bavuma will lead a batting-heavy squad that also includes fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, who return after lengthy injury absences.

Besides Bavuma, there are seven other frontline batters in the 15, namely Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen, with Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder fulfilling the all-rounders spots.

The out and out fast bowlers are Nortje, Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada while Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are the spinning options.

“We’ve got a nice core group, who’ve played at World Cups together,” said Walter.

“Also, we considered the conditions in Pakistan, and that’s how we decided on the balance of the squad.

“I’m confident we have all bases covered, that is pace and spin. From everything we’ve heard and know, and from the stats, they’ll be very good cricket wickets, good for batting, and not a lot of turn.”

Return of Nortje

Regarding the selection of Nortje, who has had injury troubles over the last few years, Walter said he was confident the fast bowler would be fine. The coach also confirmed Nortje had been picked ahead of Gerald Coetzee.

“I feel desperately sad for Anrich. He came back from an injury, was in all our short format squads, in our camps, and we were all excited about him being back and then David Miller produced his best yorker (in training) and hit him on the toe. It was one of those unfortunate circumstances.

“But, he’s the ultimate professional, takes care of his conditioning, and I trust he’ll be ready to go.

“He’s just got more experience than Gerald, who’s done nothing wrong. It was a tough decision to make.”

Other players Walter said could feel unlucky to miss out include Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman and even Kwena Maphaka, who recently made his Test debut after earlier featuring for the Proteas at T20 and ODI level.

“We’re all excited about Kwena, and what he brings to the party,” said Walter. “He’s got so much potential, but it’s a bit early for him and there are guys ahead of him. His time will come.”

The Proteas will warm up for the Champions Trophy by playing against the hosts, Pakistan, and New Zealand in a tri-series prior to the tournament. That squad will be named at a later staged, with the selection impacted by which teams progress to the knockout rounds of the SA20 competition.

Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen