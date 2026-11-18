Middle-order batter Ryan Rickelton and tail-ender Kagiso Rabada combined well to put the Proteas in firm control.

Bangladesh were in trouble on Wednesday, after being restricted to 100/5 in their second innings, trailing South Africa by 57 runs when stumps were drawn on day four of the first Test at the Wanderers.

When bad light stopped play in the final session, Mushfiqur Rahim was on five not out and fellow middle-order batter Litton Das was unbeaten on 12, with the tourists facing an uphill battle to save themselves by fighting for a draw on Thursday.

The Proteas bowling attack did well to rip through the Tigers’ top order, led by speedster Kagiso Rabada (2/29), spinner Simon Harmer (2/30) and seamer Marco Jansen (1/7).

Proteas first innings

Earlier on day four, after resuming their first innings at 386/7 in the morning session, the Proteas went on to reach 557 before they were bowled out just before the lunch break.

The lower order was carried by Ryan Rickelton and Rabada, who combined in a 117-run partnership for the eighth wicket overnight.

Rickelton made 102 runs off 165 balls – his fourth Test century – before being stumped by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Das, while Rabada contributed a career-best 72 off 93 before he too was stumped by Das just two overs later.

Tail-ender Dane Paterson added 29 at the bottom of the order, while Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, who left the field on 49 the day before with a right calf strain, returned to the crease and was on 68 not out when the Proteas were dismissed.

Bavuma was not able to field during Bangladesh’s second innings, but he was available to bat in South Africa’s second innings.