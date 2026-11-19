Rickelton and Rabada shared 117 runs for the eighth wicket to put the SA side in full control.

Seam bowler Dane Paterson praised middle-order batter Ryan Rickelton and tail-ender Kagiso Rabada for snatching the game away from the tourists on Wednesday, on day four of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers.

When stumps were drawn, Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 100/5 in their second innings, trailing the Proteas by 57 runs.

It was earlier in the day, however, that the SA team took control.

‘Game changing’ parntership

After resuming their first innings at 386/7 in the morning session, the Proteas went on to reach 557 before they were bowled out just before the lunch break.

The lower order was carried by Rickelton and Rabada, who combined in a 117-run partnership for the eighth wicket overnight.

Rickelton made 102 runs off 165 balls – his fourth Test century – before being stumped by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Das, while Rabada contributed a career-best 72 off 93 before he too was stumped by Das just two overs later.

Paterson added 29 at the bottom of the order, while Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, who left the field on 49 the day before with a right calf strain, returned to the crease and was on 68 not out when the Proteas were dismissed.

“Their partnership (Rickelton and Rabada) was a bit of a game changer. I think the Bangladesh bowlers were a bit tired and I think that’s Test cricket,” Paterson said.

“They soaked up the pressure nicely because it’s a new day, the seamers are going to come a bit fresh and the way KG (Rabada) and Ryan (Rickelton) played was quite good.

“There were a couple of missed chances (by Bangladesh) but I just think the mindset and the way they batted was very good, and I think it has taken the game away.”

Proteas must be patient

Bangladesh were left fighting for a draw on Thursday’s final day of action, while the Proteas had a chance to secure victory and take the lead in the two-match series.

Paterson, however, said the hosts needed to maintain their composure in order for all their hard work to pay off, and they needed to strike in the morning session to prevent the Tigers from holding on for a draw.

“I think we’ve got one more wicket to take and then it’s into the tail, but obviously we have to be patient,” he said.

“We invested a lot as a bowling unit today, so hopefully that investment can be repaid tomorrow morning.”