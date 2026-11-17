At the close of play on Tuesday, the SA team had reached 386/7, trailing Bangladesh by 14 runs in their first innings.

It’s one of the most tired clichés in cricket, but it’s also equally true on this occasion.

The first hour of the fourth day of the Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Wednesday is going to be crucial for both sides, as they battle for control of the game.

When stumps were drawn on Tuesday, on a day in which only 29 overs were bowled due to rain delays, the Proteas had reached 386/7, trailing Bangladesh by 14 runs with three wickets in hand in their first innings.

“I think it will still be a day three wicket tomorrow effectively and a day four wicket on Thursday, so we do expect a lot of variable bounce,” said middle-order batter Ryan Rickelton.

“If we can get a 100-run lead, that will be ideal because we know here it will start to squat and we have a great opportunity to press them, and I think if we can get that lead we can put the ball in their court.”

Bavuma departure ‘unfortunate’

After resuming the Proteas’ first innings at 287/4 in the morning session on Tuesday, captain Temba Bavuma and Rickelton worked well together in an attempt to build momentum for their side.

Bavuma, however, left the field before the lunch break with “discomfort in his right calf” and did not return. The skipper had made 49 runs in a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rickelton overnight.

After Bavuma returned to the changeroom, Rickelton had to carry the rest of the line-up as wickets tumbled around him with Bangladesh’s fast bowlers taking advantage of the new ball.

At the close of play, Rickelton was on 56 not out and tail-ender Kagiso Rabada was unbeaten on five.

“I think [Bavuma’s departure] was unfortunately timed, literally right on the doorstep of the new ball, which obviously exposed a new batter to the new ball,” Rickelton said.

“It would have been ideal if he could have hung in there for another 10 overs just to maybe take the shine out of it and get through that phase.”

Proteas team management confirmed that Bavuma was expected to return to the crease at the back end of the SA side’s first innings on Wednesday.