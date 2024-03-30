Cricket

30 Mar 2024

‘Baptism of fire’: It would’ve been better if Dale Steyn said nothing at all

Kwena Maphaka during the U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year. Picture: Michael Steele/ICC/Getty Images

Seam bowler Kwena Maphaka experienced a significant learning curve this week. Dale Steyn, let’s hope, learned even more.

After Maphaka was hammered about the park in his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians, Steyn was lambasted for his reaction on social media.

“Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and PRO league. Baptism of fire,” the former Proteas bowler shared in what fast became an infamous social media post.

He wasn’t wrong in terms of his opinion. Maphaka faced a baptism of fire. That’s pretty much a fact.

Yes, the rest of the Mumbai Indians bowlers also got a hiding, but it was a tough first game for the teenager.

The question is: Was Steyn’s comment necessary? The answer: No.

Criticised by an idol

There is little doubt that Maphaka, who is only 17, grew up watching and idolising Steyn. He is almost certainly one of the youngster’s heroes.

It would have been far more valuable if Steyn had posted on social media (or messaged Maphaka directly), telling him to keep his head up. Notably, that’s exactly what former West Indies player Dwayne Bravo did.

The following day, Steyn launched an attempt at damage control.

“I woke up feeling for Kwena Maphaka today, but I know he’s surrounded by some amazing people at MI and he’s gana be absolutely fine,” Steyn wrote. He also congratulated Maphaka for his effort.

However, as many people pointed out on social media, it was too late. The damage had been done.

As a legend of the sport, it’s important that Steyn understands his role these days. He doesn’t have to say anything, but if he does, he needs to be careful how he words things. Encouragement is key. Criticism of the next generation is unnecessary.

Yes, Maphaka would have learned a great deal during a tough four overs for his new team.

Let’s hope Steyn learned even more, and next time he wants to share his views on a 17-year-old future star, he keeps it positive. If not, it’s better for him to say nothing at all.

